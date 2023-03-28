NHL Best Bets: Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ battle for an Eastern Conference playoff spot continues when they visit the Detroit Red Wings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

One team in this matchup is fighting to hold onto their wild card position, while the other has faded in the second half of the season. The Penguins need these two points as they continue to sit three points ahead of the Florida Panthers for the final wild-card spot in the East. The Red Wings were in the conversation for a while but tailed off in March and have been on a downward swing to conclude their regular season.

Entering this matchup, the Penguins have a 4-5-1 record over their last ten games, while the Red Wings have lost two in a row and sit at 3-7. The Penguins are listed as road favorites at -184 on the moneyline, while the Red Wings are at +152.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Penguins are expected to start Casey DeSmith, while the Red Wings have confirmed Alex Nedeljkovic will be between the pipes. The Penguins netminder has a 14-15-4 record with a .907 save percentage, while the Red Wings starter is 2-6-2 with a .882 save percentage. Based on these numbers, the Pens should have a sizable edge in the net.

Pittsburgh needs these two points, and the Red Wings aren’t a team to put up much of a fight. The Pens’ moneyline is not the most appetizing price, but it’s still worth considering at -184.

Best Bet: Penguins moneyline (-184)

The lone matchup between these clubs saw a total of nine goals scored. The total for tonight’s matchup is set at 6.5, with the over priced at +104, while the under is at -128. The Red Wings’ underlying numbers are in the league’s bottom half, while the Pens sit in the middle of the pack. Over the Penguins’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Red Wings have also seen that in a pair of games. Even with their earlier matchup being high scoring, there’s more value in backing their recent trends and considering the under.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-128)

Despite only hanging onto the final wild-card position in the Eastern Conference, the Penguins have offensive talent that warrants consideration. The Pens are led by Sidney Crosby, who always steps up when they need a victory. The Red Wings sit 24th in goals allowed per game, and Crosby should add to their woes. Crosby is listed at an appetizing price of +112 to score tonight, and that number has a lot of value.

Best Prop: Sidney Crosby to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+112)