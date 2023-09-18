Mike McDaniel Favored To Win Coach Of Year After Dolphins Beat Patriots McDaniel jumped Dan Campbell given the Week 2 results by Sean T. McGuire 1 Hour Ago

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is viewed as one of the smartest offensive minds in the National Football League. And oddsmakers seem to believe McDaniel has a chance to be recognized for his play-calling prowess at season’s end.

Following a 24-17 win against the rival New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, McDaniel jumped to the top of the betting board to win Coach of the Year. The second-year head coach was listed at +850 on FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday morning after the Week 2 contest.

McDaniel was 20-1 to win Coach of the Year entering the season and 13-1 after Miami’s Week 1 shootout win against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Covers.com.

McDaniel jumped Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell (10-1) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur (16-1) in Week 2. He now sits ahead of Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith (10-1) and the rest of the field.

Coach of the Year odds:

Mike McDaniel +850

Dan Campbell +1000

Arthur Smith +1000

Todd Bowles +1400

John Harbaugh +1400

Kevin Stefanski +1600

Matt Lafleur +1600

Robert Saleh +1900

Kyle Shanahan +1900

BetMGM revealed after Miami’s season opener that it received 3% of the Coach of the Year handle on McDaniel.

Campbell represents the biggest liability for BetMGM, but he saw his prices move from 7-1 to 10-1 after Detroit’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Campbell made a questionable decision at the end of regulation, which might have played just as much of a role as McDaniel’s win over Bill Belichick.