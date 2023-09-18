Mike McDaniel Favored To Win Coach Of Year After Dolphins Beat Patriots
McDaniel jumped Dan Campbell given the Week 2 results
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is viewed as one of the smartest offensive minds in the National Football League. And oddsmakers seem to believe McDaniel has a chance to be recognized for his play-calling prowess at season’s end.
Following a 24-17 win against the rival New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night, McDaniel jumped to the top of the betting board to win Coach of the Year. The second-year head coach was listed at +850 on FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday morning after the Week 2 contest.
McDaniel was 20-1 to win Coach of the Year entering the season and 13-1 after Miami’s Week 1 shootout win against the Los Angeles Chargers, per Covers.com.
McDaniel jumped Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell (10-1) and Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur (16-1) in Week 2. He now sits ahead of Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith (10-1) and the rest of the field.
Coach of the Year odds:
Mike McDaniel +850
Dan Campbell +1000
Arthur Smith +1000
Todd Bowles +1400
John Harbaugh +1400
Kevin Stefanski +1600
Matt Lafleur +1600
Robert Saleh +1900
Kyle Shanahan +1900
BetMGM revealed after Miami’s season opener that it received 3% of the Coach of the Year handle on McDaniel.
Campbell represents the biggest liability for BetMGM, but he saw his prices move from 7-1 to 10-1 after Detroit’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Campbell made a questionable decision at the end of regulation, which might have played just as much of a role as McDaniel’s win over Bill Belichick.