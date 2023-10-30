Cardinals Cover Spread On Ravens’ Brutal Botched Onside Kick
Sunday saw a brutal beat from Baltimore
The 5-2 Baltimore Ravens were among the more likely teams to cover the spread on Sunday against the 1-6 Arizona Cardinals.
Late in the game, the Ravens held a 10-point lead as the team got set to receive a kick from the Cardinals. Looking to get the ball back, Arizona kicker Matt Prater bounced an onside kick off of Baltimore wide receiver Nelson Agholor before Arizona recovered the loose ball.
With one final possession, Prater cut the deficit to a touchdown when he drilled a 47-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining in the game. The Ravens ultimately beat the Cardinals by that margin in a 31-24 victory.
That result did not sit well with bettors in a game with two teams going in opposite directions. Per DraftKings SportsBook, 80% of the spread handle and 72% of spread bets were on the Ravens with a -9.5 point spread. The Ravens won. The Cardinals covered.
With the win, Baltimore advanced to 6-2 while Arizona fell to 1-7.