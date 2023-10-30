Cardinals Cover Spread On Ravens’ Brutal Botched Onside Kick

The 5-2 Baltimore Ravens were among the more likely teams to cover the spread on Sunday against the 1-6 Arizona Cardinals.

Late in the game, the Ravens held a 10-point lead as the team got set to receive a kick from the Cardinals. Looking to get the ball back, Arizona kicker Matt Prater bounced an onside kick off of Baltimore wide receiver Nelson Agholor before Arizona recovered the loose ball.

With one final possession, Prater cut the deficit to a touchdown when he drilled a 47-yard field goal with 26 seconds remaining in the game. The Ravens ultimately beat the Cardinals by that margin in a 31-24 victory.

If you had Ravens -9.5



??Cardinals score TD

??Go for 2 and miss

??Kick onside kick and RECOVER

??Kick a FG down 10 with 30 sec left and MISS

??Called for a false start on the FG and get to re-kick

??Make Field Goal



Cardinals +9.5 cashes ?

pic.twitter.com/2XyEvuBhtg — br_betting (@br_betting) October 29, 2023

That result did not sit well with bettors in a game with two teams going in opposite directions. Per DraftKings SportsBook, 80% of the spread handle and 72% of spread bets were on the Ravens with a -9.5 point spread. The Ravens won. The Cardinals covered.

With the win, Baltimore advanced to 6-2 while Arizona fell to 1-7.