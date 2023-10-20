Jaguars Outlast Saints in High-Scoring Thursday Affair

Thursday Night Football delivered yet another intense showdown, and this time, the New Orleans Saints found themselves in a familiar position: trailing on the scoreboard. However, when it comes to the Saints, it seems like the “under” is almost a guaranteed bet, no matter which football team they’re facing. The final score in this matchup? A relatively high-scoring 31-24, way over the total.

The Jacksonville Jaguars took control early in this contest, establishing a 17-6 lead. While the Saints made a valiant effort to close the gap in the second half, it’s often said that good teams make plays when it matters most. In this case, the Jaguars, led by their young quarterback Trevor Lawrence, proved this point.

Speaking of Lawrence, there was some uncertainty about whether he would even take the field due to a bulky knee brace. However, not only did he play, but he also made a significant impact. Lawrence displayed his dual-threat abilities, leading the Jaguars in rushing with eight carries for an impressive 59 yards. Through the air, he contributed 204 passing yards, one touchdown, and, most importantly, no interceptions. With this performance, Lawrence demonstrated poise and growth, helping his team secure the win.

The victory propelled the Jaguars to a 5-2 record on the season, while the Saints fell to 3-4. It’s safe to say that there’s plenty to dissect from this football game.

Now, Jacksonville’s riding a four-game winning streak, including three victories in just 14 days. This surge has catapulted them to a 5-2 record, a significant improvement from their recent struggles.

What’s most impressive about the Jaguars is their offensive output. In their last four wins, they’ve consistently put up 23 points or more, making their offense a force to be reckoned with. It’s worth noting that this isn’t solely due to Lawrence’s prowess in the passing game. Instead, it’s become the “Etienne and Kirk Show,” with the likes of Travis Etienne and Christian Kirk making significant contributions. There’s potential for even more players to get involved as the season progresses, and this team looks poised to run away with their division.

However, it wasn’t just the Saints who struggled on Thursday night. Both teams faced difficulties on third and fourth downs, with the Saints’ third-down efficiency being a glaring issue. They went a paltry 3 for 18 on third downs, although they did manage to convert four out of six fourth-down attempts. Nevertheless, these conversions often came when they were attempting a late-game comeback.

In a game that ended 31-24, it’s somewhat ironic that both teams encountered offensive struggles on key downs. Nonetheless, the Jaguars are proving themselves as a legitimate contender, and their offense is steadily becoming one of the league’s most potent forces. With their recent surge, the Jaguars are now three games over .500 for the first time since 2017, signaling a promising turnaround for this young and talented squad.

