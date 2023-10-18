Patriots Champion Gives Hilarious Take About Viral Chargers Fan

A contingency of NFL fans have tried to discredit a viral Chargers fan after “Monday Night Football,” but a former New England Patriots pass rusher had a refreshingly hilarious take on the situation.

Merrianne Do did the media rounds after she went viral for her over-the-top and passionate reactions during Los Angeles’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio led the narrative by accusing Do of being an actress.

She debunked that notion, as did further reporting, but as social media hounds were able to uncover a photo of her in Minnesota Vikings gear. That seemed to be the “gotcha” for detractors, but Connor of the “Pat McAfee Show,” on which Do appeared Tuesday, revealed her son plays for a football team called the Vikings, so she went all out in support of her son.

That might not have been convincing for some, but two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long took a different route to the reveal.

“I say no big deal. I’ve been both people in the last 10 days it’s called gambling,” Long posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Fair enough from the 38-year-old. There surely were Chargers bettors who also had a similar reaction to Do when Los Angeles tried to make a comeback and also agonized over Justin Herbert’s two overthrown passes to Keenan Allen that could have changed the tide of the game.

The same also could be said if anyone had them on their fantasy teams, too. And it isn’t that uncommon for allegiances to flip depending on how much money is staked on a team.

Florio seemed to double down on his criticism of Do when he claimed she was seeking attention, even though he was the one who made the situation a big deal in the first place by introducing the conspiracy theory.

The Chargers travel to Kansas City to play the Chiefs this Sunday, but Los Angeles does return to SoFi Stadium the week after to play Chicago Bears on “Sunday Night Football,” and it would not be a surprise if Do was front and center again after how viral she got this week.