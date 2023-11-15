The Dolphins running back is inching closer to his return

De’Von Achane burst onto the scene for both the Miami Dolphins and fantasy football managers this season.

And Achane, who suffered a knee injury in Week 5 and missed the last four games on injured reserve, is inching closer to returning to the field.

The rookie running back had his 21-day practice window opened this week and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Achane is itching to play in Week 11 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

McDaniel also provided some humorous insight fantasy managers might enjoy.

“Well, I mean you should see yesterday or Monday, the whole practice he didn’t get tackled once, and he’s a running back,” McDaniel told reporters, per the team. “So he looked good running around. You have a padded practice on Thursday and practice (Wednesday), just very much hesitate to get ahead of myself because I don’t even know what tomorrow (brings).

“He’s come a long way in a short period of time,” McDaniels continued.

When asked if Achane would have a full workload whenever he’s able to return, McDaniel offered a fantasy-related quip.

“What kind of money do you have in fantasy football?” he responded to the reporter with a smirk. “This seems strategic.”

When Achane was healthy for the Dolphins from Weeks 2-5, the speedster ranked behind only Christian McCaffrey in fantasy points scored by a running back. And Achane did so despite seeing half of the touches of the San Francisco 49ers workhorse.

Achane averaged 25.43 points per game during those four weeks with 527 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns.