The New England Patriots still have two games to play before their second clash with the Miami Dolphins. And with the way things have transpired through five weeks, Bill Belichick’s team is not in position to look past any opponent.

But we can.

There’s no doubt the 1-4 Patriots can use any and all help they can get. Well, they got some Wednesday as Dolphins speedy running back De’Von Achane is going to be placed on injured reserve, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Achane, who is dealing with a knee injury, played just six snaps against the Patriots in Week 2. He was limited to two touches for nine yards in his first game back from an injury he suffered in preseason.

Story continues below advertisement

From that point on, however, Achane has looked like one of the most electric running backs in the NFL. He has 37 rushing attempts for 455 yards and five rushing touchdowns in his last three games. His 12.30 yards per carry average is also the highest in NFL history through a team’s first five games of a season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

A third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Achane has seven total touchdowns in his last three contests with eight catches for 63 yards complementing his rushing output. His speed has terrorized opponents.

The Dolphins earned a 24-17 victory in New England on the back of running back Raheem Mostert, who finished with 18 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns. With that said, it certainly will not be easy to contain the Achane-less Dolphins who still have Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. New England had both Matthew Judon and Christian Gonzalez in that game, too, and they will not in Week 8.

But the Patriots need any help they can get. And not having to face Achane fits in that regard.