It Seems Bettors Have Learned Best Way To Wager On Woeful Patriots

In recent weeks, the New England Patriots have simply failed to score points at a competitive level.

The Patriots’ most recent loss saw more of the same when New England got shutout at home for the second time this season in a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England has now scored just 13 points in their last three games as part of a five-game losing streak. With the trend on offense continuing, bettors have taken notice of how to approach the Patriots.

Entering Sunday’s contest, the lines expected points to be at a premium, which they were. Per BetMGM, 89% of over/under bets and 93% of the over/under handle for the Chargers-Patriots matchup were on the under of 41.5 points, which later moved down to 39.5.

Per DraftKings SportsBook, 79% of the over/under handle and 74% of over/under bets for the game came on the under.

With just six total points all coming from the Chargers, bettors learned their lesson with the Patriots and were rewarded with wins on Sunday.

The Patriots fall to 2-10 and have not scored multiple touchdowns in a game since Nov. 5 against the Washington Commanders. New England still has not won a game since Oct. 22 against the Buffalo Bills.