Patriots Fans Might Want To Pay Attention To This NFL Draft Market

New England officially has earned the No. 3 pick in the draft

The New England Patriots officially have the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft behind the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders.

It means the Patriots might miss out on quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, two prospects who are viewed as the top signal-callers in the draft.

Is there a chance New England could trade up for one of those top picks? Of course. Is there a chance one of them falls to No. 3? Yes, that’s possible too. Anything can happen leading up to the draft in April, especially since the Bears have their own decision to make on Justin Fields.

However, it’s still less likely the Patriots land either.

If Williams and Maye go 1-2, in some order, perhaps the Patriots could target the best non-quarterback on the board. They have plenty of areas of need after all. And Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., specifically, is viewed as one of the best receivers to come out of the draft in years.

If you’re of the belief Williams and Maye will be the first two players off the board, as we are, then there is one betting market that might be of interest. DraftKings Sportsbook has released betting odds for the first non-quarterback selected, all who could interest Robert Kraft’s team.

Marvin Harrison Jr. -380

Jared Verse +400

Olumuyiwa Fashanu +600

Joe Alt +900

Laiatu Latu +1100

Dallas Turner +1200

J.T. Tuimoloau +2000

Kool-Aid McKinstry +2500

Should New England be all-in on finding its next signal-caller, though, LSU’s Jayden Daniels is rising up the draft boards. Daniels (10-1) has the third-shortest odds to go No. 1 overall behind Williams (-800) and Maye (5-1).