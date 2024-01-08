The Patriots’ position in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft now is set.

New England will select third overall when the draft starts on April 25. The Patriots, who lost at home to the New York Jets on Sunday, had a chance to claim the second overall pick but lost tiebreakers to the Washington Commanders.

Here’s the final top-five draft order:

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Unless the Patriots trade the pick, it’ll be the highest the franchise has drafted since 1993 when quarterback Drew Bledsoe was selected first overall. New England has used the third overall pick just one other time (tackle Karl Singer in 1966).

Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are the consensus top three prospects available in the draft.