The Patriots’ position in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft now is set.

New England will select third overall when the draft starts on April 25. The Patriots, who lost at home to the New York Jets on Sunday, had a chance to claim the second overall pick but lost tiebreakers to the Washington Commanders.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 1/7, 8:23pm
New York Jets
NYJ
+119
Sun 1/7, 1:00 PM
NE -2.5 O/U 34
Matchup Stats
17
Final
nfl Odds
3
New England Patriots
NE
-140

Here’s the final top-five draft order:

1. Chicago Bears (via Carolina Panthers)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers

Story continues below advertisement

Unless the Patriots trade the pick, it’ll be the highest the franchise has drafted since 1993 when quarterback Drew Bledsoe was selected first overall. New England has used the third overall pick just one other time (tackle Karl Singer in 1966).

Receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are the consensus top three prospects available in the draft.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Football:

Patriots Rumors: NFL Insider Deems ‘Unlikely’ Bill Belichick Path

About the Author

Dakota Randall

New England Patriots Beat Reporter for NESN.com.

Plymouth State/Boston University product from Wolfeboro, NH, who now is based in Rhode Island. Have worked at NESN since 2016, covering the Patriots since 2021. Might chat your ear off about Disney World, Halo 2, and Lord of the Rings.

More From Dakota

In This Article

Featured image via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images