Surprising Upset: Mavericks Crush Knicks’ Win Streak in Dallas Showdown

The New York Knicks entered last night’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, riding an impressive five-game win streak, and they were favored as a four-point road favorite. However, the absence of Luka Doncic for the Mavericks was a major talking point leading up to the game.

Doncic wasn’t the only notable player missing for Dallas, as two other starters also got the night off. Despite the shorthanded lineup, the Mavericks managed to snap the Knicks’ win streak, winning outright as a four-point home underdog with a commanding 41-point victory, final score 128-124.

Kyrie Irving played a pivotal role in the Mavericks’ victory, dropping an impressive 44 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. also stepped up with 32 points, making it clear that the Mavericks had more firepower than anticipated.

The Dallas Mavericks had struggled this season when playing as underdogs, with a poor record against the spread in such situations. However, their recent performances suggest a significant turnaround. In their last five games as underdogs, they not only covered the spread but also won outright in four of those contests, including the victory over the Knicks last night.

The Knicks had been on a roll, covering the spread in all five of their previous wins. However, last night’s game didn’t go their way, as they not only failed to cover but also saw the total points go over. The loss doesn’t diminish their strong season overall, as they still boast a 13-7 record against the spread when favored.

In a game where Julius Randle scored 32 points and Jalen Brunson contributed 30, it was expected that the Knicks would emerge victorious. However, the outstanding performances of Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. for the Mavericks proved to be the difference-makers. It serves as a reminder that winning on the road in the NBA is never an easy feat.

In the end, the Dallas Mavericks pulled off an unexpected upset, snapping the Knicks’ winning streak and continuing their resurgence as underdogs. The NBA remains as unpredictable as ever, and last night’s game was a prime example of that unpredictability.

