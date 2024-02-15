NBA SGP: +700 Milwaukee Bucks @ Memphis Grizzlies

With the NBA’s All-Star break beginning tomorrow, we only have a three-game NBA slate tonight. We worked up an ultimate same-game parlay for the only nationally televised game on the slate, the Memphis Grizzlies hosting the Milwaukee Bucks.

Valued at +700, let’s ride.

Things have been going so poorly for the Bucks lately that they can’t go into the All-Star break with a loss against this Grizzlies team. As 11-point favorites, they can’t. I expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to do everything in his power to ensure his team finishes the first half of the season on a high note. I’ll be counting on a 25-point, ten-rebound performance at the minimum. He’s averaging 30.7 points and 11.4 rebounds per game on the season, so we’ll trust that he puts his team on his back.

Damian Lillard’s scoring hasn’t been as consistent as we would like, but he still hits many shots from beyond the arc. He’s made at least two threes in 11 of his last 12 games. That’s good enough for me in this spot!

Vince Williams Jr. may be an unknown within the overall NBA community, but he has given the Grizzlies plenty of solid minutes this season. We’ll look for him to provide us with at least ten points, which he has done in 15 straight games, and look for him to give us four assists, which he has done in 11 of his last 15 games. However, in the assist department, he’s averaged eight assists over his past four games, with 13 potential assists per game to go with it. I think we’re fine hoping for four tonight.

Jaren Jackson Jr. has had at least 20 points in 15 of his last 18 games. Knowing he’ll fare pretty decent against the Bucks’ poor defense, his scoring upside is higher than usual. He’s averaging about 20 shot attempts per game since the start of January, so I trust that the Grizzlies’ best player will find his way to 20 points at home.

Luke Kennard has had at least ten points in 13 of his last 14 games and now faces a Bucks’ defense that has allowed the fifth most points in the league to opposing shooting guards. Sounds like a good bet if you ask me.

Santi Aldama has had at least four rebounds in 15 straight games. What else is there to say?

