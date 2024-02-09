For those who think she's an anti-hero and need to shake it off

OK, so look: Taylor Swift is going to be involved in the Super Bowl this year. There’s no way around that.

For some people, that’s great news. The pop star has a crazed fan base, who follow her every move, and it’s good for business to bring more people into the tent. Then some people just love a good, ahem, love story, and her blossoming relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is adorable.

For others, though, seeing Swift on TV during a football game is, for some reason, repulsive. The general weirdness of that take aside, there’s at least an emotional hedge those folks can make during the Super Bowl: You can bet on CBS leaning all the way into the Swift of it all.

Some sportsbooks offer a massive prop bet market for Swift-related wagers. The bad news? They’re all international sportsbooks that are, um, not entirely legal for American sports fans. At the same time, the government probably has better things to do, right?

Bovada, for example, had at least 10 Swift-related bets up for grabs as of Friday afternoon. For example:

Number of times Taylor Swift is shown during the in-game broadcast

Over 5.5 -175

Under 5.5 +135

How long after kickoff is Taylor Swift shown? (by game clock)

Over 7 minutes: +130

Under 7 minutes: -170

NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle tried to tackle that game-clock prop during a brief aside on this week’s episode of “The Spread,” NESN’s football picks podcast.

In case you were wondering, yes, you can bet on Taylor Swift props for the Super Bowl.



Check out NESN's The Spread Podcast for all your picks, props & odds for Super Bowl LVIII and Swifty talk.@mikecolenesn | @therickydoyle | https://t.co/WSH5nwy5mu pic.twitter.com/Pr5YOcrAVc — NESN (@NESN) February 9, 2024

There also are Swift-plus-Kelce specials, like whether they’ll be shown kissing on the screen during the live broadcast. That’s a -160 prop, which feels a bit off, if we’re being honest. Bovada defines “kissing” as “live footage kiss on mouth.” You gotta think they’re only shown kissing if the Chiefs win, and the Kansas City moneyline is +110 at some spots, so you’re not getting much value.

You also might want to keep Colin Cowherd’s rant from a week ago in mind when trying to decide just how much Swift we’ll see this weekend.

But it’s not just limited to sportsbooks, legality aside. There are plenty of Super Bowl prop contests with game sheets you can print out (like this one from The Athletic) and pass out at your parties. Forbes, for example, has one you can print out that is devoted solely to Swift’s involvement on Super Sunday.

Here’s a quick sampling of all that.

Will Swift make it to the Super Bowl on time for kickoff after her Tokyo concert?

Will the broadcasters mention a Swift lyric at least three times?

Will Swift be shown holding the Lombardi Trophy?

You could spend the rest of your afternoon working, or you could just dive into this week's Super Bowl episode of "The Spread,' where @TheRickyDoyle and I tackle the IMPORTANT FOOTBALL ISSUES of our day. https://t.co/BtXS1GSqYf pic.twitter.com/2rXMP4OSEU — Mike Cole (@MikeColeNESN) February 9, 2024

See? There’s something for everyone — even Swifties — on Super Bowl Sunday this year.