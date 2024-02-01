Countless football fans have grabbed their torches and pitchforks, hooting and hollering about the amount of times Taylor Swift has been shown on NFL broadcasts involving star tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs. Those fans surely feel like Swift takes over their respective television sets for an eternity.

But in reality, that’s not the case.

Colin Cowherd explained as much in an extensive and well-intentioned defense of the global megastar. Cowherd pointed to a report from The New York Times, which measured how long Swift was shown on the broadcast during the Chiefs campaign.

“Do you know how long it is on average?” Cowherd said on his own FS1 program “The Herd.” “Twenty-five seconds. In three-and-a-half hours.”

Cowherd ran down the list.

AFC Championship Game: 32 seconds

Week 17 vs. Bengals: 12 seconds

Week 16 vs. Raiders on Christmas: 14 seconds

Week 14 vs. Bills: 24 seconds

Week 9 vs. Dolphins: 1 minute

“But it was an absolutely awful broadcast, they should have had a concert in the middle of it,” Cowherd said of the Chiefs-Dolphins matchup Nov. 5. “That would have been more interesting.”



.@ColinCowherd has no problem with Taylor Swift's presence for the NFL pic.twitter.com/mPvOzEgQtK — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 30, 2024

Total receptions (incl. overtime) Best Odds Available Over Under SF at KC Travis Kelce KC – TE o6.5 -149 FanDuel u6.5 +124 DraftKings

Bovada on Wednesday night released some of their best Super Bowl LVIII prop bets. To no surprise, Swift was involved in three of the 10 listed. She’s had that sort of impact ahead of Chiefs-49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

One specific wager that might catch the eye of bettors overlaps with Cowherd’s point. Bovada is offering a “How many seconds will Taylor be shown for?” prop bet. The over/under at 75 seconds. Seventy-five seconds! The Under is plus-money (+120).

Bovada also has a “Number of times Taylor Swift is shown during the in-game broadcast?” prop. That number has been set at 5.5 (-120 Over).

It’ll be interesting to see if a similar prop bets are offered at domestic sportsbooks ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

FanDuel Sportsbook Canada already released a prop bet on whether or not Kelce and Swift will get engaged on the field after the game. That, however, might not be as smart of a wager given the juice continues to lean toward “No” — and for good reason.