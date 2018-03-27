NESN Clubhouse Sweepstakes presented by Franklin

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

ELIGIBILITY

NESN Clubhouse Sweepstakes presented by Franklin (The “Sweepstakes”) is open to all legal United States residents who reside in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island or Vermont who are 18 years of age or older as of March 29, 2019 and the parent, guardian or coach of a youth baseball or softball player between the ages of seven (7) and twelve (12). Employees of New England Sports Network (The “Sponsor”), Franklin Sports, and their respective affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies (including immediate family members or those living in the same household of each) may not enter the Sweepstakes. Eligibility decisions will be at the sole discretion of NESN, and may be based on the potential winner’s team being available to participate in a NESN Clubhouse program with at least 10 players on the date and time determined by NESN.

HOW TO ENTER

During the Sweepstakes entry period, which begins on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:00 AM and ends on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at approximately 11:59 PM, visit www.nesn.com/clubhouse, click on the “Studio Audience” button on the right hand side of the page or visit NESN.com/Franklin, and completely fill out the online entry form with your name, zip code, TV provider, email address, and the name of your child’s youth baseball or softball team.

Only one entry per person will be accepted. No purchase is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. Individuals who attempt to enter the sweepstakes by using more than one e-mail address will be ruled ineligible. Void where prohibited by law. Incomplete or illegible entries are not eligible. Use of automated devices is not valid for entry. Sponsor is not responsible for any computer malfunctions, website tampering or any technical difficulties that may occur.

DRAWING DATES/DEADLINE

Nine (9) potential prize winners will be selected in 9 separate random drawings held every Monday beginning on or about April 8, 2019 from among all eligible entries received by the time of the drawing. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received at the time of the drawing. Decisions of Sponsor regarding the Sweepstakes are final.

GRAND PRIZES (9)

Nine (9) grand prize winning youth baseball or softball teams will win a visit to the NESN studios to take part in an episode of NESN Clubhouse on select Sundays throughout the 2019 baseball season. The prize includes a pre-show refreshments at NESN, fifteen (15) Franklin youth batting gloves, and the opportunity to be part of a studio audience for the NESN Clubhouse program before Boston road games. NESN Clubhouse events are scheduled for April 20, 2019; May 26, 2019; June 16, 2019; July 7, 2019; July 21, 2019; August 25, 2019; September 1, 2019, September 15, 2019; and September 22, 2019. Dates and times are subject to change at NESN’s sole discretion. Winners will be responsible for all expenses not specifically included herein, including but not limited to all applicable federal, state and local taxes, and transportation to and from the NESN studio. Winning youth baseball or softball team must be able to bring at least 10 players to take part in the show. The retail value of each prize is $500. Prize is non-transferable and no substitution by winners or cash equivalent is allowed. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prize for one of equal or greater value if the event is postponed or canceled.

PRIZE WINNER NOTIFICATION

Potential grand prize winners will be notified through e-mail on or around each drawing date. If a potential winner does not respond within three (3) business days of notification, an alternate potential winner will be selected. The potential grand prize winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility, Liability and Publicity Release before accepting the prize or the prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner. Each participant must also have a parent or guardian sign a talent release form before participating in a NESN Clubhouse event.

CONDITIONS AND RELEASE

This Sweepstakes is void outside of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont and where prohibited or restricted by law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Sweepstakes will be governed by the internal laws of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. By entering, entrants agree to these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final, and release Sponsor, Franklin Sports, and their respective divisions, affiliates, parent companies, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies and anyone associated with the production of this Sweepstakes, and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability for any claims, injuries, losses or damages (including attorneys fees) of any kind arising out of their participation in this Sweepstakes or resulting from acceptance, possession, receipt, use or misuse of prize, and entrants agree that these entities are in no matter responsible for any warranty, representation or guarantee, expressed or implied, in fact or in law, relating to the Sweepstakes and/or the awarding of any prize. Notwithstanding the foregoing, in the event that the preceding release is determined by a court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid or void for any reason, the entrant agrees that, by entering the Sweepstakes, (i) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action; (ii) any claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event attorney’s fees; and (iii) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental or consequential damages and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased and any other damages, other than damages for actual out-of-pocket expenses. The potential prize winner waives the right to assert as a cost of winning the prize any and all costs of verification and redemption or travel to redeem said prize and waives any liability or claims (including attorneys fees) which might arise from redeeming or seeking to redeem said prize. In the event of non-compliance with these Official Rules, or if prize notification is returned to Sponsor as undeliverable, if prize is refused or the prize is not accepted for any reason within three (3) business days of prize notification, the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected in a random drawing. Upon forfeiture, no compensation will be given. In the event of a dispute over the identity of an entrant, entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address on the entry, which the entrant will have the obligation to establish. Acceptance of prize constitutes permission, to use the winner’s name, photograph, likeness and/or statements attributed to winner regarding Sweepstakes, for advertising and publicity purposes without further compensation or consent.

INTERNET

It is the entrant’s responsibility to enter in the appropriate manner. Each entrant is responsible for all costs or charges involved in accessing the NESN.com web site and warrants that the cost of accessing the site, if any, is part of a larger agreement with an Internet Service Provider or some other means, and that the cost of this access is not an incremental cost. If for any reason the Internet portion of the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity, or proper conduct of this Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual who tampers with the entry process, and to cancel, terminate, modify, or suspend the Sweepstakes. Should the online portion of the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to June 2, 2019 finalists will be drawn from eligible entries received online up to the time of cancellation and eligible entries received by mail to entry end-date. Sponsor assumes no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communication line failure, theft, or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, services or providers, computer equipment, software, failure of any email or entry to be received due to technical problems or traffic congestion on the Internet or at any Web site, or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant’s or any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participation or downloading of any material in this Sweepstakes. CAUTION: Any attempt by an entrant to deliberately damage any Web site or undermine the legitimate operation of the Sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, sponsors reserve the right to seek damages from any such person to the fullest extent permitted by law. In the event of a dispute, entries made by Internet will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

WINNER LIST

To obtain the names of the winners, mail a stamped, self-addressed envelope (to arrive by September 30, 2019) to NESN Clubhouse Sweepstakes Winners, 480 Arsenal Way, Bldg #1, Watertown, MA 02472. Vermont residents may omit return postage.

PRIVACY POLICY

Any questions regarding privacy matters should be directed to the address set out below. Please refer to Sponsor’s privacy policy on www.nesn.com for important information regarding the collection, use and disclosure of personal information by Sponsor.

FORCE MAJEURE

The failure of Sponsor to comply with any provision of these Official Rules due to an act of god, hurricane, war, terrorism, fire, riot, earthquake, actions of governmental authorities outside the control of Sponsor or other force majeure event shall not be considered a breach of these Official Rules.

SPONSOR

New England Sports Network, 480 Arsenal Way, Bldg #1, Watertown, MA 02472