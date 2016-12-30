Claude Julien: Veteran Leaders Stepped Up In Comeback Victory Vs. Buffalo

Share this:

Despite getting off to another slow start, the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Thursday night.

Head coach Claude Julien praised the leadership of his veteran players, which was a key factor in overcoming an early 2-0 deficit. After coming up just short in Columbus on Tuesday night, Julien believes Thursday’s victory is certainly a pick-me-up for his team.

