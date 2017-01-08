DCU Save of the Day

Tuukka Rask Records Fifth Shutout Of Season Saturday Night Vs. Panthers

by on Sat, Jan 7, 2017 at 11:06PM
Tuukka Rask was terrific in net Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins goaltender logged his fifth shutout of the season, denying all 25 Florida Panthers shots.

One of his more impressive saves came in the first period. After the B’s turned it over in their own end, Panthers forward Colton Sceviour got a great look on net, but Rask turned it away with a shoulder save.

To see the DCU Save of the Game, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

