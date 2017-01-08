Tuukka Rask Records Fifth Shutout Of Season Saturday Night Vs. Panthers

Share this:

Tuukka Rask was terrific in net Saturday night.

The Boston Bruins goaltender logged his fifth shutout of the season, denying all 25 Florida Panthers shots.

One of his more impressive saves came in the first period. After the B’s turned it over in their own end, Panthers forward Colton Sceviour got a great look on net, but Rask turned it away with a shoulder save.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images