The first round of the 2017 NFL Draft concluded Thursday night, and several big names still are on the board heading into Day 2. Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer and Florida State’s Dalvin Cook are among those who remain undrafted.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox has your Xfinity X1 Report from the draft in Philadelphia. Watch the video above for more on what went down, and what to look forward to in Rounds 2 and 3.

Thumbnail photo via Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports