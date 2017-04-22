One Door Closes, Another Opens For Sean Kuraly In B’s 3-2 Win Vs. Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins live to fight another day after beating the Ottawa Senators 3-2 in double overtime.

After the game, Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said it was an emotional game but the Bruins “kept their heads” and made the plays that decided the game.

Cassidy made the decision before the game to play Sean Kuraly over Ryan Spooner and Kuraly made the most of his opportunity. He scored his first two career goals in the NHL on Friday, including the game-winning goal in double overtime.

To hear Cassidy’s postgame interview, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images