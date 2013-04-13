Zack Greinke to Undergo Surgery on Broken Clavicle, Expected to Miss Eight Weeks

Dodgers starting pitcher Zack Greinke will undergo surgery on his fractured left clavicle on Saturday and is expected to miss eight weeks.

A CT scan on the right-hander’s left collarbone revealed he will need surgery, according to ESPN. Greinke suffered the injury in Thursday night’s bench-clearing brawl with San Diego. Padres outfielder Carlos Quentin took exception to getting hit by a pitch and tackled Greinke to the ground, with the dugouts emptying shortly after.

“He should not play a game until Greinke can pitch,” Don Mattingly said about Quentin after the game. “If he plays before Greinke pitches, something is wrong. Their guy charges the mound being an idiot and our guy is going to be out for however long and their guy is probably going to be playing in three days. It’s a joke.”

As Quentin charged the mound, Greinke lowered his non-throwing shoulder into the outfielder and absorbed most of the hit. Early reports have pegged Quentin’s suspension at eight games.