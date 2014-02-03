Agent: Russell Wilson Still Plans To Attend Texas Rangers Spring Training

Russell Wilson is going to Disney World — and then Surprise, Ariz.

Wilson, who guided the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, still plans to attend Texas Rangers spring training in Arizona, the quarterback’s baseball agent, Mark Rodgers, told FOX Sports’ Jon Morosi.

Wilson clearly has a bright future as an NFL quarterback after winning the Super Bowl in just his second professional season. But the two-sport athlete apparently is keeping baseball on the back burner, even if his appearance at Rangers spring training is nothing more than a photo op.

Wilson, a second baseman, originally was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 41st round of the 2007 MLB draft before opting to attend college, first at North Carolina State and then at Wisconsin. Wilson again was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB draft, and he even appeared in 93 games at the Single-A level, hitting a combined .229 with five homers and 26 RBIs with the Tri-City Dust Devils and Asheville Tourists in 2010 and 2011.

The Rangers acquired Wilson from the Rockies in December as part of the Triple-A phase of the MLB Rule 5 draft.

