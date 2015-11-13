Fenway Park’s Football Field Is Almost Done, And It’s Wild To See (Photos)

Football at Fenway Park technically is nothing new, but for anyone under the age of say, 60, it’s something we’ve just heard about and seen pictures of from the past.
That’s all changing now, of course, with a highly anticipated showdown between Notre Dame and Boston College just a little more than one week away. The teams will do battle on Fenway’s famous field, and preparations for the Nov. 21 game have ramped up considerably in the last week or so.
Slowly but surely, the oldest ballpark in baseball has morphed into a football stadium. As we saw Friday, the gridiron is very close to being competed.
Here are a few more vantage points, courtesy of Fenway Park head groundskeeper Dave Mellor.
