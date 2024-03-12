Red Sox To Host Annual Boston College ALS Awareness Game At Fenway Park

When the Boston College Eagles take the field for an important cause in their annual ALS Awareness Game, they will once again do so at Fenway Park.

BC and the Boston Red Sox announced on Tuesday that the game will once again take place at Fenway Park on April 25 against the Virginia Cavaliers. The game spreads awareness about the disease and honors the legacy of former BC captain Pete Frates, who pioneered awareness through the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge before passing away at the age of 34 in 2019.

Fenway Park previously hosted this game in 2017 and 2018 before hosting each of the last two contests in 2022 and 2023. This year’s installment will start a three-game weekend series with Virginia during conference play in the ACC.

Tickets to the game can be purchased through the Red Sox for $15 with the game just over a month away at Fenway Park.