Watch Patriots’ Julian Edelman Open Copy Of His New Book For First Time

With the all the attention on Tom Brady’s new book, it’s easy to overlook the fact that another New England Patriots star has his own work of scholarly literature on the way.

Julian Edelman’s first book, “Relentless: A Memoir” doesn’t hit shelves until Oct. 24. But the Patriots wide receiver received his copy a few weeks early, and shared the unveiling in an Instagram post Thursday.

‪Very special moment getting first looks today… humbled to say the least. I want to thank Tom Curran, everyone who helped bring this book to life, and all of the extraordinary people who I have been lucky enough to share this wild ride! 📚‬ Pre-order link in bio. A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Nice sales pitch at the end there, Julian.

The book, which was co-written by CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran, explores Edelman’s rise from often-dismissed underdog to Super Bowl hero. Here’s an excerpt from the book’s synopsis on Amazon:

” ‘Relentless’ is the story of Edelman’s rise, and the continuing dominance of the Patriot dynasty, filled with memories of growing up with a father who was as demanding as any NFL coach, his near-constant fight to keep his intensity and competitiveness in check in high school and college, and his celebrated nine seasons with the Patriots. Julian shares insights into his relationships and rivalries, and his friendships with teammates such as Tom Brady, Wes Welker, Matt Slater, and Randy Moss. Finally, he reveals the story behind ‘the catch’ and life on the inside of a team for the ages.

“Inspiring, honest, and unapologetic, ‘Relentless’ proves that the heart of a champion can never be measured.”

It’s no secret that Edelman is pretty fond of himself and the fact that he “knew” the Patriots would come back in Super Bowl 51. And hey, since he’s out for the 2017 NFL season with a torn ACL, he’ll have plenty of time to read his inspiring memoir more than a few times.

