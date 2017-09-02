Drew Pomeranz Says Red Sox-Yankees Series Are ‘Must-Win Every Time’

The rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees has cooled down a bit in recent years, but it’ll never truly disappear. And Drew Pomeranz is well aware of that fact.

The Red Sox starter has been consistently good at Yankee Stadium, going 3-1 with a 2.18 ERA there in three starts and one relief appearance over the course of his career. Pomeranz believes the atmosphere at the stadium might help him out.

“It’s cool,” Pomeranz told NESN’s Guerin Austin on Friday. “You definitely get a lot of adrenaline. It’s definitely not like — the Yankees-Red Sox is a big series, but here, it’s something special about being in Yankee Stadium. Maybe it just gives you a little extra boost out there.”

In fact, Pomeranz said there’s never a time when a Red Sox-Yankees series isn’t intense.

“These games are always heated I think no matter if one team’s having a bad year, every team’s having a bad year, this is a huge series,” the left-hander said. “It’s a must-win every time.”

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images