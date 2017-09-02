Michigan Vs. Florida Live Stream: Watch College Football Game Online

The Michigan Wolverines and Florida Gators will settle their war of words on the field.
The teams will meet Saturday in Dallas at AT&T Stadium in their opening game of the 2017 college football season. Michigan enters the contest ranked No. 11, and Florida is ranked No. 17.
Florida coach Jim McElwain and his Michigan counterpart Jim Harbaugh have thrown barbs at each other through the media in recent weeks, and neither was forthcoming about announcing a starting quarterback or overall depth chart.
Nevertheless, they’ll soon reveal the effectiveness of their preseason preparations in front of a national audience of expectant college football fans.
Here’s how to watch Michigan vs. Florida online.
When: Saturday, Sept. 2, at 3:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
