Dunkin’ Donuts Poll Results: Should Teams Celebrate Clinching Playoff Berth?

There’s a lot of celebrating in baseball, we can all agree on that.

Teams often spray champagne after clinching a playoff berth, clinching the division, winning a postseason series and then the World Series if they are so lucky.

All in all, that could be five or six celebrations and for some people, that’s too many.

In the latest Dunkin’ Donuts poll question, we asked if teams should celebrate clinching a playoff berth when they can still win the division. Check out the results in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images