Is There Reason To Be Concerned About Red Sox As Playoffs Approach?

The Boston Red Sox lost a tough one to the Houston Astros on Friday night at Fenway Park, as the offense was unable to get going against right-hander Charlie Morton.

Following the 3-2 loss to the Astros, the Red Sox’s magic number to clinch the American League East remained at one, as the New York Yankees have closed the gap from five games to two in the last five days.

NESN’s Emerson Lotzia and Dennis Eckersley broke down Boston’s loss, and whether or not it’s time to be concerned about the Red Sox as the playoffs approach.

