Enes Kanter Fires Back At Kevin Durant In Wake Of Anti-Thunder Tweets

Kevin Durant’s apology didn’t exactly mend many fences.

The Golden State Warriors forward recently landed in hot water for a pair of bizarre, third-person tweets in which he bashed the Oklahoma City Thunder and head coach Billy Donovan. Durant owned up to those criticisms Tuesday, but they didn’t go unnoticed in Oklahoma, where Thunder big man Enes Kanter defended his club in a not-so-subtle shot at his former teammate.

The “anyone” here clearly is Durant, who in those tweets wrote that he “didn’t like the organization” and that OKC’s roster “wasn’t that good.”

Kanter also stressed the importance of sticking together win or lose — which KD opted not to do by joining the team that defeated the Thunder in the 2016 Western Conference Finals, and called “those cats” his “family,” poking fun at Durant’s line that he “can’t win a championship with those cats.”

Durant already isn’t very well liked in Oklahoma City, and this latest kerfuffle certainly will stir up more bad blood. Circle your calendars for Nov. 22, when Durant’s Warriors visit the Thunder for the first time this season.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images