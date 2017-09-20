It Doesn’t Sound Like Bill Belichick Plans To Read Tom Brady’s Book

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick won’t be reading up on pliability or the wonders of resistance bands and avocado ice cream anytime soon.

The New England Patriots head coachon Wednesday was asked if he planned to buy quarterback Tom Brady’s book, “The TB12 Method.”

“We see Tom everyday,” Belichick said. “I don’t feel like we really need to read a book.”

The book hit stores Monday.

In related news, Belichick was asked if the role of Brady’s “body coach,” Alex Guerrero, who spends games on the sideline, has grown on the team.

Belichick specified Guerrero isn’t employed by the team.

“He works at TB12. He works with some of our players,” Belichick said. “I think that’s pretty well documented.”

It sure is.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images