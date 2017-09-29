Patriots Practice Report: Rex Burkhead Returns; All Players Present

FOXBORO, Mass. — Every New England Patriots player was present and accounted for at Friday’s practice, including running back Rex Burkhead, who had missed the previous five sessions with injured ribs.

This was Burkhead’s first time back on the field since the injury forced him to exit the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. He sat out last Sunday’s victory over the Houston Texans.

It remains unclear whether Burkhead will be available to play this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The Patriots wore shorts and shells Friday, meaning the running back has yet to take contact since sustaining his injury.

New England will release its final injury report of the week Friday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Clause/The Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports Images