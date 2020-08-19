N’Keal Harry, Patriots Mystery Receiver Absent From Training Camp Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry was conspicuously absent from the start of Wednesday’s training camp session.

It’s currently unclear why the wide receiver was not present.

Patriots fans also will have to wait at least another day to hear about their team’s most intriguing undrafted free agent, wide receiver Jeff Thomas, who was absent for the third straight day of practice.

Running backs Sony Michel and Lamar Miller, both of whom are on the physically unable to perform list, defensive tackle Beau Allen, rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings and edge defenders Derek Rivers and Tashawn Bower also were not spotted at practice.

Thomas, Allen, Bower, Michel, Miller and Jennings missed Tuesday’s practice, as well.

Harry dealt with injuries last summer in his rookie year with the Patriots then caught just 12 passes for 105 yards with two touchdowns in the regular season.

Thomas was a four-star recruit out of high school who never lived up to the hype at Miami before declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft a year early. He could bring speed to the Patriots’ offense when he finally gets on the practice field.

The Patriots had just seven healthy receivers for the start of Wednesday’s practice with undrafted free agent Will Hastings limited. Julian Edelman, who was limited in Tuesday’s practice, Mohamed Sanu, Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd, Gunner Olszewski, Devin Ross and Isaiah Zuber were the only players left to practice.