Patriots Roster Cuts Tracker: Glenn Gronkowski Waived; 26 Moves To Go

UPDATE (4:56 p.m.): The Patriots released offensive tackle Max Rich, a source told the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels.

UPDATE (4:37 p.m.): The Patriots have released guard Jason King and linebacker Michael Bart, sources told NESN.com. They also released tight end Sam Cotton, according to a source.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots reportedly are starting their roster cuts, which must be made by Saturday at 4 p.m., early.

The Patriots waived fullback Glenn Gronkowski, a source with knowledge of the release told NESN.com. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Glenn is star tight end Rob Gronkowski’s youngest brother. He had little chance of making the Patriots’ roster with James Develin ahead of him on the depth chart.

The Patriots now are down to 88 players on their active roster after waiving Gronkowski and trading cornerback Justin Coleman. They will place defensive end Derek Rivers, wide receiver Julian Edelman and cornerback Cyrus Jones on injured reserve, and offensive tackle Andrew Jelks and defensive end Keionta Davis likely will begin the season on non-football injury/reserve list, creating five more spots. So, the Patriots have at least 30 more cuts to go before they reach their 53-man roster limit.

We’ll be tracking the Patriots’ cuts throughout the weekend here with up-to-the minute updates.

