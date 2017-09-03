Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster Includes Five Rookies, Four UDFAs

The New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster is set. The keyword there is initial.
The Patriots’ Week 1 matchup is just five days away, but the Patriots’ roster likely won’t be set for that game until midweek. The Patriots undoubtedly will place additional players on injured reserve, claim players off waivers, sign free agents and add, subtract and add again to their practice squad.
Here’s how the Patriots’ first 53-man roster looks after Saturday’s cuts.
Italics indicates rookie
* indicates undrafted free agent
QUARTERBACKS (2)
Tom Brady
Jimmy Garoppolo
The Patriots traded Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in a surprise move. They could add a third quarterback to the practice squad.
RUNNING BACKS (4)
Rex Burkhead
Mike Gillislee
Dion Lewis
James White
Brandon Bolden was a surprise release — for now. He could be back when the Patriots place players who they hope to bring back on injured reserve later this weekend.
WIDE RECEIVERS (6)
Danny Amendola
Brandin Cooks
Phillip Dorsett
Chris Hogan
Malcolm Mitchell
ST Matthew Slater
Dorsett provides important depth given the injury history of Amendola and Mitchell. Many Patriots fans hoped undrafted rookie Austin Carr would make the team. He’s a player who could be claimed off waivers by another team.
TIGHT ENDS (4)
Dwayne Allen
FB James Develin
Rob Gronkowski
Jacob Hollister*
Hollister is one of four undrafted free agents to make the 53-man roster. He was kept in favor of James O’Shaughnessy.
OFFENSIVE LINE (8)
David Andrews
Marcus Cannon
Cole Croston*
Cameron Fleming
Shaq Mason
Nate Solder
Joe Thuney
LaAdrian Waddle
Croston was a surprise inclusion to some, but NESN.com spoke to an NFL scout earlier this summer who said the undrafted free agent would be claimed if waived. He’s the Patriots’ top interior offensive line backup. The Patriots surprisingly waived second-year pro Ted Karras.
DEFENSIVE LINE (8)
DT Alan Branch
DT Malcom Brown
DL Adam Butler*
DE Trey Flowers
DT Lawrence Guy
DE Cassius Marsh
DT Vincent Valentine
DE Deatrich Wise Jr.
The Patriots snagged Marsh in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. He fills their defensive end depth need.
LINEBACKERS (8)
Marquis Flowers
David Harris
Dont’a Hightower
Brandon King
Harvey Langi*
Shea McClellin
Elandon Roberts
Kyle Van Noy
The Patriots acquired Flowers in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the week. McClellin is another player who could land on IR later in the week.
DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)
CB Johnson Bademosi
CB Malcolm Butler
S Patrick Chung
S Nate Ebner
CB Stephon Gilmore
S Duron Harmon
CB Jonathan Jones
S Devin McCourty
S Jordan Richards
CB Eric Rowe
The Patriots should be happy to get one of their rookie cornerbacks, either Kenny Moore or D.J. Killings, on their practice squad. Bademosi, acquired from the Lions, provides cornerback depth and special teams prowess.
SPECIAL TEAMS (3)
P Ryan Allen
LS Joe Cardona
K Stephen Gostkowski
No surprises here.
INJURED RESERVE
CB Cyrus Jones
WR Julian Edelman
DE Derek Rivers
Jones, Edelman and Rivers are out for the season with ACL tears.
NON-FOOTBALL INJURY
DE Keionta Davis
OT Andrew Jelks
Davis and Jelks are eligible to return after eight weeks.
NON-FOOTBALL ILLNESS
OT Antonio Garcia
Garcia also can be added to the active roster after eight weeks.
