Patriots Initial 53-Man Roster Includes Five Rookies, Four UDFAs

The New England Patriots’ initial 53-man roster is set. The keyword there is initial.

The Patriots’ Week 1 matchup is just five days away, but the Patriots’ roster likely won’t be set for that game until midweek. The Patriots undoubtedly will place additional players on injured reserve, claim players off waivers, sign free agents and add, subtract and add again to their practice squad.

Here’s how the Patriots’ first 53-man roster looks after Saturday’s cuts.

Italics indicates rookie

* indicates undrafted free agent

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo

The Patriots traded Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in a surprise move. They could add a third quarterback to the practice squad.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Rex Burkhead

Mike Gillislee

Dion Lewis

James White

Brandon Bolden was a surprise release — for now. He could be back when the Patriots place players who they hope to bring back on injured reserve later this weekend.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Danny Amendola

Brandin Cooks

Phillip Dorsett

Chris Hogan

Malcolm Mitchell

ST Matthew Slater

Dorsett provides important depth given the injury history of Amendola and Mitchell. Many Patriots fans hoped undrafted rookie Austin Carr would make the team. He’s a player who could be claimed off waivers by another team.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Dwayne Allen

FB James Develin

Rob Gronkowski

Jacob Hollister*

Hollister is one of four undrafted free agents to make the 53-man roster. He was kept in favor of James O’Shaughnessy.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

David Andrews

Marcus Cannon

Cole Croston*

Cameron Fleming

Shaq Mason

Nate Solder

Joe Thuney

LaAdrian Waddle

Croston was a surprise inclusion to some, but NESN.com spoke to an NFL scout earlier this summer who said the undrafted free agent would be claimed if waived. He’s the Patriots’ top interior offensive line backup. The Patriots surprisingly waived second-year pro Ted Karras.

DEFENSIVE LINE (8)

DT Alan Branch

DT Malcom Brown

DL Adam Butler*

DE Trey Flowers

DT Lawrence Guy

DE Cassius Marsh

DT Vincent Valentine

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

The Patriots snagged Marsh in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. He fills their defensive end depth need.

LINEBACKERS (8)

Marquis Flowers

David Harris

Dont’a Hightower

Brandon King

Harvey Langi*

Shea McClellin

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

The Patriots acquired Flowers in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals earlier in the week. McClellin is another player who could land on IR later in the week.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)

CB Johnson Bademosi

CB Malcolm Butler

S Patrick Chung

S Nate Ebner

CB Stephon Gilmore

S Duron Harmon

CB Jonathan Jones

S Devin McCourty

S Jordan Richards

CB Eric Rowe

The Patriots should be happy to get one of their rookie cornerbacks, either Kenny Moore or D.J. Killings, on their practice squad. Bademosi, acquired from the Lions, provides cornerback depth and special teams prowess.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

P Ryan Allen

LS Joe Cardona

K Stephen Gostkowski

No surprises here.

INJURED RESERVE

CB Cyrus Jones

WR Julian Edelman

DE Derek Rivers

Jones, Edelman and Rivers are out for the season with ACL tears.

NON-FOOTBALL INJURY

DE Keionta Davis

OT Andrew Jelks

Davis and Jelks are eligible to return after eight weeks.

NON-FOOTBALL ILLNESS

OT Antonio Garcia

Garcia also can be added to the active roster after eight weeks.

