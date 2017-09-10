Paul Pierce Poses With Ray Allen, Calls For An End To Celtics Drama

Leave it to The Truth to call for a truce.

The Big Three-era Boston Celtics have held a pretty public grudge against Ray Allen ever since he ditched the club in 2012 to join the Miami Heat. In fact, Allen wasn’t even invited to a 10-year reunion party of the Celtics’ 2008 championship team, despite playing a major role in that squad’s success.

But Paul Pierce apparently is smoothing things over with his ex-teammate. The Celtics legend posted a photo on Instagram late Saturday night of he and Allen before a celebrity basketball game in Shanghai, China.

Time to get the band back together @trayfour #burythehatchet @tic_pix @rajonrondo no matter what happen we all formed a special bond that can never b broken #onceacelticalwaysaceltic A post shared by The Truth (@paulpierce) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Pierce tagged Allen as well as ex-teammates Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo in the post, imploring them to “get the band back together” and “bury the hatchet.” He added, “no matter what happen(ed) we all formed a special bond that can never (be) broken.”

Each Big Three member is out of the league after Pierce’s retirement this summer, so good on Pierce for trying to put an end to some drama that’s gone on far too long.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images