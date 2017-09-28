Singer Charlie Daniels Boycotts ‘Thursday Night Football’ … On Wednesday

It turns out some NFL fans are so serious about boycotting the league that they’re doing it even when there are no games being played.
Charlie Daniels, the lead singer of the Charlie Daniels Band, which is famous for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” made his feelings about NFL players’ protests against racial inequality and police brutality known Wednesday with a tweet about legendary coach Vince Lombardi.
People were quick to point out, however, that Lombardi likely would have respected his players’ decision.
So, Daniels obviously doesn’t know much about Lombardi as a person, but that’s not extremely embarrassing in the grand scheme of things.
Daniels’ next tweet, however, was extremely embarrassing.
The reason he was not watching “Thursday Night Football” obviously was because it was Wednesday. The tweet still is up, however, so it appears Daniels didn’t mind all that much.
We can say for sure, though, that he won’t be watching the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears when they actually play.
Thumbnail photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Network
Powered by WordPress.com VIP