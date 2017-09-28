Singer Charlie Daniels Boycotts ‘Thursday Night Football’ … On Wednesday

It turns out some NFL fans are so serious about boycotting the league that they’re doing it even when there are no games being played.

Charlie Daniels, the lead singer of the Charlie Daniels Band, which is famous for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” made his feelings about NFL players’ protests against racial inequality and police brutality known Wednesday with a tweet about legendary coach Vince Lombardi.

Wonder how Vince Lombardi would have reacted to his players kneeling during the anthem — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 27, 2017

People were quick to point out, however, that Lombardi likely would have respected his players’ decision.

Lombardi was a liberal, advocated for black coaches and players. He had a gay brother, several gay players. He would've led them. https://t.co/tJvf5T8opA — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 28, 2017

He likely would have tried to understand and talked with them, not tried to ostracize them. pic.twitter.com/WKmpQK6Uap — ⚜️Lynn⚜️ (@lindeeloo_who) September 28, 2017

So, Daniels obviously doesn’t know much about Lombardi as a person, but that’s not extremely embarrassing in the grand scheme of things.

Daniels’ next tweet, however, was extremely embarrassing.

I would ordinarily be watching Thursday Night Football, but for some reason I’m not — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) September 28, 2017

The reason he was not watching “Thursday Night Football” obviously was because it was Wednesday. The tweet still is up, however, so it appears Daniels didn’t mind all that much.

We can say for sure, though, that he won’t be watching the Green Bay Packers take on the Chicago Bears when they actually play.

Thumbnail photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY Network