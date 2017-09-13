NBA

Stephen A. Smith Stunned At LaVar Ball’s Latest Bold Lakers Prediction

by on Wed, Sep 13, 2017 at 6:17PM
LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, has made several bold predictions throughout his son’s rise from UCLA star to No. 2 overall NBA draft pick.

His latest prediction had ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith absolutely stunned during LaVar’s appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “First Take.”

A 50-win prediction for the Lakers is quite optimistic, especially considering how awful the Lakers played last season. The additions of Ball and free-agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely will result in a few more victories, but getting to 50 wins in a much-improved Western Conference is going to be incredibly difficult.

The Lakers still are a long shot to even make the playoffs.

