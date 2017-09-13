Stephen A. Smith Stunned At LaVar Ball’s Latest Bold Lakers Prediction

LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, has made several bold predictions throughout his son’s rise from UCLA star to No. 2 overall NBA draft pick.
His latest prediction had ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith absolutely stunned during LaVar’s appearance on Wednesday’s episode of “First Take.”
A 50-win prediction for the Lakers is quite optimistic, especially considering how awful the Lakers played last season. The additions of Ball and free-agent guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely will result in a few more victories, but getting to 50 wins in a much-improved Western Conference is going to be incredibly difficult.
The Lakers still are a long shot to even make the playoffs.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
