Tom Brady Has High Praise For Panthers’ Defense Ahead Of Week 4 Game

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will have their work cut out for them Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots will welcome the Carolina Panthers to Gillette Stadium for a Week 4 contest. While the Panthers’ offense has yet to flip the switch this season, Carolina’s defense is cause for concern.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Brady explained what makes the Panthers’ defense so tough and why Sunday’s game certainly won’t be easy.

To hear what Brady had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.