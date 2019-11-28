Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins won their fifth straight game Wednesday in Ottawa, and it’s safe to say their veterans were pleased with the comeback win.

Tuukka Rask stopped 33 of 34 shots in the win and said postgame that Boston’s defense has done a great job of clearing rebounds of late.

Helping that effort was captain Zdeno Chara, who noted the Bruins have done a nice job with puck control in recent wins.

