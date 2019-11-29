Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are set to meet the Houston Texans in Week 13, which means they’ll be tasked with stopping wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

New England’s defense arguably is the NFL’s best unit, but Hopkins and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson certainly will put it to the test. Bill Belichick and safety Duron Harmon spoke very highly of Hopkins ahead of Sunday’s matchup.

“As good as there is,” Belichick said of Hopkins. “He’s got tremendous ball skills. He’s long, great judgement, great timing to go up and get the ball.”

To hear everything Belichick and Harmon said, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.