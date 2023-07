There’s nothing like cracking open a cold one on a hot summer day, but what if you got to drink one with your favorite Boston Red Sox player?

NESN’s George Balekji visited Lucy’s American Tavern in Dorchester to ask Red Sox fan’s this question: which Red Sox player, past or present, would they want to share a Budweiser with?

Find out what folks had to say in the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.