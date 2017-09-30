George Springer’s Hometown Helped With Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area, but many from around the country donated their time, money, clothes and food to those who were in serious need.

And Houston Astros star George Springer, who hails from New Britain, Conn., put together a truck drive that his hometown was more than happy to help with.

NESN’s Guerin Austin spoke with Springer before Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox, and the star said he wasn’t surprised that the New England area came to bat for those who needed help, stating his hometown sent four trucks down to Houston packed with supplies.

To hear Springer discuss his relief efforts, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images