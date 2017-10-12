Kyrie Irving Gives Game-Worn Shoes To Celtics Fan After Game In Charlotte

Kyrie Irving has been in quite the giving mood during the NBA preseason.

After the Boston Celtics’ preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, the C’s guard gave his game-worn shoes to a fan wearing his old Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. Well, Irving clearly has plenty of backup sneakers, as he again dished out a pair following the Celtics’ game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

This time, though, the lucky fan was wearing “Uncle Drew’s” Celtics jersey. watch the cool moment in the video below:

Who else is jealous of this kid? 🙋👟 pic.twitter.com/AsRZjXXXj3 — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) October 12, 2017

Listen, we understand why someone would be excited to get game-used memorabilia from their favorite athlete.

Still, a grown man was just prespiring in those shoes for nearly three hours. Pretty gross.

However, the case can be made that in embarrassing Hornets center Dwight Howard on Wednesday, Irving didn’t need to break a sweat.

Thumbnail photo via John Geliebter/USA TODAY Sports Images