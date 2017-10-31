Bruins Fight Back To Earn Point After Early Deficit Vs. Blue Jackets

The Boston Bruins trailed 2-0 at the end of the first period, and then 3-0 midway through the second period Monday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The B’s looked headed for another road loss, but they showed good fight and determination to tie the score at three and force overtime.

Boston eventually lost in a shootout, but it picked up a valuable point in the standings for its effort.

Watch Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy’s postgame talk with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley in the “Bruins Overtime Live” video above, presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images