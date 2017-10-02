USC Player Absolutely Levels Washington State Fan Rushing Field After Upset

There are fewer things better in sports than a top-five team being upset on the road in college football.
The energy that flows through the crowd as they see their team knock off a blue-blood program could power 1,000 houses. And then, of course, comes the field rush.
Such was the scene at Martin Stadium on Friday in Pullman, Wash., when the No. 16 Washington State Cougars knocked off the No. 5 USC Trojans in what was the biggest win in recent history for a revitalized Cougar program.
But as is often the case, as the students rushed the field to celebrate the marquee win, the Trojans got caught up in the madness, and one USC player laid the hardest hit of the night on an unsuspecting fan.
Take a look at the video that came to light Monday morning.
Wow. If USC has been hitting like that during the game they might still be undefeated.
All jokes aside, the USC player, who still has yet to be identified, should be reprimanded for his actions, as the fan could have been seriously injured.
This, however, underscores a huge problem in college athletics in that there is no way to get the losing team off the field or court safely before the fans cascade onto the playing surface.
The PAC-12 does have a rule that fines schools $25,000 for a field rush, but that wasn’t enough to stop these fans from celebrating their first win over USC since 2002.
The Cougars will look to keep the party going Saturday when they travel to Autzen Stadium to take on the Oregon Ducks.
Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images
