Did Cavs’ Isaiah Thomas Take Subtle Shot At Celtics In Instagram Story?

Isaiah Thomas’ still might not be over his breakup with Boston.

Thomas, who was dealt by the Celtics to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, has said all the right things since becoming a Cav. But he’s also been transparent about how “hurt” he was by the trade.

With the 2017-18 NBA season fast approaching, you’d think that Thomas would’ve moved on by now, but apparently, that’s not the case.

Check out this Instagram story Thomas shared Wednesday:

At 5-foot-9, Thomas hasn’t struggled to find sources of motivation throughout his career. His new team, however, apparently is willing to create bulletin board material for him.

Thomas’ resentment toward being traded likely has him itching at the opportunity to take the court against his former team. He’ll have to wait until at least January to send his message, though.

