Danica Patrick Does Rooftop Handstand While Having ‘Playful’ Pool Day

Danica Patrick is at it again.

If you follow Patrick’s Instagram even somewhat closely, you know she’ll do a handstand just about anywhere. Middle of a running river? Check. On top of her No. 10 in victory lane? Well, maybe someday. Hell, not even a pair of awkward boots can stop the Stewart-Haas Racing driver from getting her yoga on.

And recently, in the midst of the playful day by the pool she’d been “craving,” Patrick took her balancing act to the rooftops.

I have been craving this playful day by the pool!!!!!!! Thank you @stenhousejr for building our dreams! 🦋☀️💚 A post shared by Danica Patrick (@danicapatrick) on Aug 16, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

The question here is just what role did Patrick’s boyfriend, fellow-NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr., play in all of this?

Judging from the caption, it stands to reason that Stenhouse either built the pool, the roof, or maybe all of it. Either way, NASCAR’s hottest couple clearly has moved on from their unfortunate run-in at Sonoma Raceway.

Let’s just hope that Patrick sticks to these yoga-themed Instagrams, rather than that bizarre photo of Kyle Larson’s son she recently posted.