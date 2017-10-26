David Ortiz Grills Magic Johnson With Hilarious LeBron James-Lakers Question

David Ortiz is known for launching home runs out of the ballpark, but now, he’s asking the hard-hitting questions.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger has been serving as a FOX analyst throughout the MLB playoffs. Ortiz has shined in his new role, providing endless laughs and entertainment for baseball fans.

During pregame ahead of Wednesday night’s World Series Game 2 at Dodger Stadium, the FOX panel was joined by Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Magic Johnson, who also serves as the Lakers’ president of basketball operations. And in an attempt to get some inside basketball scoops, Big Papi bluntly asked Johnson about the possibility of LeBron James joining the Purple and Gold.

We can’t blame Ortiz for asking. James is eligible to become a free agent this summer, and it’s long been speculated that he could take his talents to the Lakers if he does indeed decide to part ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

As Johnson mentioned, the Lakers hope to be in position to attract marquee free agents next offseason. While L.A. historically has been a popular free-agent destination, players’ level of interest could be dictated by how well Lonzo Ball fares in his rookie season.

