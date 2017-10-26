Vin Scully’s First Pitch Before World Series Game 2 Will Give You Chills

Vin Scully still has it.

Scully spent 67 seasons as the play-by-play announcer for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and while he hung up his microphone at the end of the 2016 season, he returned to Dodger Stadium on Wednesday for a very special moment before Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.

In classic Scully fashion, the 89-year-old legend strolled out to the mound with a microphone to narrate his own ceremonial first pitch.

But after telling the Dodger faithful he’d been practicing all week, Scully called on another Dodger legend to toss the pitch for him — Fernando Valenzuela.

The 1981 National League MVP and Rookie of the Year delivered a strike, but the moment, of course, belonged to Scully.

Watch the chill-inducing moment in the video below.

CHILLS. Vin Scully throws out the first pitch with some help from Fernando Valenzuela. #ITFDB https://t.co/HhMcHShkGX — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2017

Personally, we’d love to see Scully take over the microphone for an inning or two Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images