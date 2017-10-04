Family Michael Waltrip Met Before Las Vegas Shooting ‘Physically Fine’

Former NASCAR driver an FOX Sports analyst Michael Waltrip took time Sunday to talk to a family at the Camping World Truck Series race in Las Vegas. And after the shooting at Route 91 Harvest, which they told him they were going to, he spent the next two days wondering if the father and daughter still were alive.

Waltrip tweeted Wednesday that he got in touch with the family he befriended at the Las Vegas 350, and that they are “doing as well as could be expected.”

I got in touch with the dad. They are physically fine and doing as well as could be expected. #PrayingforVegas 🙏 — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) October 4, 2017

The two-time Daytona 500 winner posted to Instagram on Tuesday, revealing that he met father and his daughter at Las Vegas Motor Speedway who, along with the man’s wife and other daughter, were heading to the concert to celebrate her 21st birthday. In fact, he said “Route 91 was the reason she chose Vegas for her 21st.”

Waltrip himself apparently also had planned to go to the concert, but coincidentally “called it an early night” after the truck race.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew O’Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images